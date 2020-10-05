Japan stocks set to trade higher; Trump's health condition watched following Covid-19 diagnosis

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open as investors watched for developments on U.S. President Donald Trump's health after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,400, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,190. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,029.90.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia jumped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 2% as shares of the country's major banks surged: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 3.4%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 2.62%, Westpac rose 3.2% and National Australia Bank soared 3.66%.

Markets in China are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Investors will likely continue to watch the situation surrounding Trump's health, with questions remaining over his condition after his doctors announced Sunday that they had begun treating him with dexamethasone, a steroid recommended for severe cases of Covid-19. Still, the U.S. president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that his condition has improved and may be discharged as soon as Monday.

The U.S. president was transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after he was given antiviral drug remdesivir.

Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic challenger at the upcoming November presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, tested negative for the coronavirus — according to his campaign.