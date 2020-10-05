Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

CIO of major Asian bank picks a 'great income-generating asset' that offers 5% yield

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Hou Wey Fook, chief investment officer of DBS Bank, said Singaporeans' "affinity to linger in malls" will help to support rental yields, which is good news for retail real estate investment trusts.
  • Yields on shopping mall REITs are around 5%, which makes the segment a "great income-generating asset," he said.
  • The CIO recommends Singapore REITs as part of the income-generating portion of a "barbell" investment portfolio.
The logo of DBS, Singapore's largest bank.
Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Retail real estate investment trusts in Singapore are a "great income-generating asset" that offers yields of around 5%, according to the chief investment officer of Southeast Asia's largest bank.

Singapore is one of the largest Asian markets for REITs, which are publicly traded companies that own, operate or finance properties that generate income. REITs are typically favored by investors seeking steady dividend payouts.

"Singapore REITs I think (are) a beautiful sector to be in," Hou Wey Fook, CIO of DBS Bank, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

He explained that data center REITs will continue to do well because the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technology, while retail REITs will benefit from Singaporeans' "affinity to linger in malls."