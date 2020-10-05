Crowdcube and Seedrs — which let you buy shares in privately-held start-ups — are set to merge

Crowdcube co-founder and CEO Darren Westlake. Crowdcube

LONDON — British start-up investing platforms Crowdcube and Seedrs are set to merge in an industry-shaking deal that will create a £140 million ($181.4 million) equity crowdfunding powerhouse. Crowdcube and Seedrs, founded in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, shook up the capital markets by allowing the general public to buy shares in early-stage companies to help them raise money. That has allowed many start-ups — including financial apps Revolut and Monzo and upstart brewer BrewDog — to raise capital without having to tap venture capital or angel investors directly. The two companies — which are both loss-making — announced Monday that Crowdcube would acquire all outstanding share capital of Seedrs, with Crowdcube's existing shareholders owning 60% of the combined company while Seedrs' investors will own 40%. Crowdcube is valued at £84 million based on its most recent fundraising round while Seedrs is valued at £56 million, meaning the combined company will be worth around £140 million. Seedrs boss Jeff Kelisky will serve as CEO of the combined company, the firms announced, and Crowdcube chief Darren Westlake will serve as executive chairman.

"We've known each other for quite long period of time," Westlake told CNBC in a call, adding that talks began with Seedrs co-founder Jeff Lynn as early as 2017. "It's been a long process for us internally; but also externally, the observers of the market have seen the benefits of putting the two companies together." Westlake and Kelisky said both their businesses had experienced increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic — with the third quarter marking a "record" for Crowdcube — as start-ups under strain looked to crowdfunding as an alternative to traditional fundraising methods. "Businesses are needing capital to get though this period, and a lot of investors want to support them through that," Kelisky told CNBC. "So we've seen a robust period, in part driven by that need." Though neither executive was able to discuss integration between their platforms, Westlake said the long-term goal was to "attack the global market for equity crowdfunding" as one company rather than two separate businesses.

Reaction

Charles Delingpole, co-founder and CEO of London-based regulatory technology start-up ComplyAdvantage, called the merger a "fantastic outcome" that will "bring together two extremely strong equity fundraising platforms and greatly benefit investors with increased scale, liquidity and choice." "The duplication from running two parallel exchanges is suboptimal, and having a single champion exchange will ensure that more can be invested in a great range of functionality and opportunities for all stakeholders," Delingpole told CNBC.