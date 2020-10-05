Skip Navigation
Goldman says it would upgrade its economic forecasts if there's a blue wave

Yun Li@YunLi626
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Goldman Sachs said the odds of a Democratic sweep in the U.S. elections are increasing, and the bank would hike its GDP forecasts if it became a reality. 