Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alteryx, Iovance Biotherapeutics & more

Here are the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Alteryx — Shares of the analytics company soared more than 25% after Alteryx hiked its revenue guidance for the quarter that ended last month. The company also announced that board member Mark Anderson would take over as CEO, replacing founder Dean Stoecker. Stoecker will be the company's executive chairman.

Iovance Biotherapeutics — The biotech stock dropped sharply in extended trading after Iovance announced that it will likely not apply for a Biologics License Application for a cancer therapy it is developing until 2021. The company said in a release that it and the Food and Drug Administration "have not been able to agree" on required potency assays for the application. Shares were down 21%.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. — Shares of the special purpose acquisition company rose 4.7% after the firm announced a meeting on Oct. 28 to approve a combination with Fiskers, an electric car company.