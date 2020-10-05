'This is insanity': Doctors slam Trump's drive to greet supporters outside Walter Reed hospital

US President Trump waves from the back of a car outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Ocotber 4, 2020.

LONDON — President Donald Trump on Sunday briefly ventured outside Walter Reed hospital in a motorcade to greet cheering supporters, a move that doctors have condemned for flagrantly disregarding precautions designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump, 74, has released a series of videos over the weekend to try to reassure voters that he is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

"It has been a very interesting journey. I've learned a lot about Covid," Trump said in a video posted via Twitter on Sunday. The president also suggested he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street."

Shortly thereafter, the presidential motorcade drove by the perimeter of the Walter Reed National Medical Center, with Trump seen through the window of an SUV wearing a face covering and waving to supporters.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the pandemic, criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as recently as last week for wearing a protective mask, even as the virus has infected millions of people and resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater," James Phillips, doctor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, and an attending physician at Walter Reed hospital, said via Twitter on Sunday.

"Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," he said.

In a second tweet, Phillips added the risk of Covid-19 transmission inside the car was "as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," saying the presidential SUV was not only bullet proof but hermetically sealed against chemical attack.

"The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play," Phillips said.

In response to the criticism, White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Associated Press that Trump's trip outside the hospital "was cleared by the medical team as safe to do."

Deere added precautions were taken, including the use of personal protective equipment, to protect the president, White House officials and Secret Service agents.

The president's doctors have said Trump's health has been improving, even touting a possible return to the White House as soon as Monday.

However, the White House medical team has also reported the president's blood oxygen level had twice dropped suddenly in recent days, and he is being treated with a steroid typically recommended for severe Covid-19 cases.