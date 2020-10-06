Nearly half of young Arabs consider leaving their country as economies stall

Three-fifths of the MENA region are under the age of 30.

Nearly half of the 200 million young Arabs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have considered leaving their country, as the Covid-19 pandemic cripples economies and fuels unrest across the region, according to a new survey.

Frustrated with struggling economies and government corruption, 42% of young Arabs have considered emigrating to another country — a worrying trend for a region where 60% of the population are under the age of 30.

The findings, part of a landmark survey of Arab youth released annually by public relations firm ASDA'A BCW, also highlight existing regional trends. It found the desire to leave is among the most prevalent in countries like Lebanon, where one in six people are between the ages of 15 and 24.

A deadly port blast in Lebanon's capital in August only worsened an ongoing political, health and socio-economic crisis this year. Nearly three-quarters of respondents there said they believe the pandemic has made protests against the political status quo more likely.

Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian territories also ranked high on the list.

"The primary drivers of potential emigration are economic reasons and corruption, with educational opportunities, new experiences and safety and security also playing a significant role," the report said.