Bill Gates says U.S. coronavirus testing is still 'truly a sad thing'

It's "truly a sad thing" that the United States has still not organized coronavirus testing to make it more available and to hasten the time it takes to get results, Microsoft co-founder and global health philanthropist Bill Gates said Tuesday.

Some countries were able to bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control through effective lockdowns, he said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Summit. Gates acknowledged that such lockdowns "would be hard to execute in most countries," but added that others were able to deploy testing to help bring the outbreak under control.

"Other countries did very good testing early on. They activated the commercial sector," he said. "The U.S., to this day, has that you don't get quick test results. It's truly a sad thing that we haven't organized testing."

While the average turnaround time has greatly improved across the U.S. from earlier in the outbreak, according to federal officials, Gates has consistently criticized commercial laboratories and the U.S. government for not improving processing time even more. Many public health specialists say the value of a test decreases the longer it takes to return results to the potentially infectious individual.

Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at HHS who leads the U.S. testing effort, has stressed that testing alone is not a public health intervention that can bring the outbreak under control. But advocates of more widespread and rapid testing say the availability of quick tests would encourage people to isolate if they test positive, thus cutting off chains of transmission. In lieu of rapid testing, potentially infectious people unknowingly spread the virus.