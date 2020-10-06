Facebook's push into e-commerce could benefit these stocks

Facebook is pivoting to enable e-commerce on its services as online shopping booms amid the pandemic. The shift by the social media giant is creating an opportunity for a number of smaller companies that are partnering with it.
Facebook has typically been a place where brands go to advertise their products. But over the past two years, the company has released a number of new features that have made it possible for brands to not only advertise, but also sell products directly through its apps.
As sales increase, that could also benefit a number of brands that are moving early to adopt Facebook's new technology.