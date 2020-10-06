Facebook's push into e-commerce could benefit these stocks

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy.

Facebook is pivoting to enable e-commerce on its services as online shopping booms amid the pandemic. The shift by the social media giant is creating an opportunity for a number of smaller companies that are partnering with it.

Facebook has typically been a place where brands go to advertise their products. But over the past two years, the company has released a number of new features that have made it possible for brands to not only advertise, but also sell products directly through its apps.

As sales increase, that could also benefit a number of brands that are moving early to adopt Facebook's new technology.