Goldman Sachs says Asia is 'best positioned' for economic recovery

SINGAPORE — Asia is well placed for economic recovery compared to the rest of the world because it has mostly succeeded in containing the coronavirus, Goldman Sachs said this week. "We think Asia's really the best positioned of the major regions right now, just given the good control of the virus in most of the region outside of India and some parts of Southeast Asia," said Andrew Tilton, chief Asia economist at the investment bank. He said China's consumer spending has been "more sluggish" because, unlike in the U.S., stimulus measures were not directed at income replacement. "But I think given the good control of domestic transmission of the virus in China, we are seeing services activity come back there as well," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

People wearing face masks walk along Qianmen street to shop during the country's national "Golden Week" holiday in Beijing on October 5, 2020. Noel Celis | AFP | Getty Images

The global lockdown triggered by coronavirus outbreak hit world economies really hard, but there is now "reasonable momentum" globally, Tilton said. Recent purchasing managers' indices were mostly better compared to a month ago, suggesting that momentum in the industrial sector remains good, he said. "We're still reasonably upbeat on the recovery going into 2021."

U.S. election, stimulus effect

Tilton added that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were to win the election, it would affect Washington's tariff and trade policies. "We do think the result is very important for Asia and for global activity broadly."

Fiscal stimulus in the U.S. would have positive spillover effects in terms of growth to Asia. Andrew Tilton Goldman Sachs