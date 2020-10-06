HHS threatens to withhold federal funding from hospitals that fail to report coronavirus data

Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The Department of Health and Human Services is threatening to withhold U.S. funding from hospitals that fail to comply with federal requirements on reporting data about Covid-19 and influenza patients, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma announced Tuesday.

Verma said on a conference call with reporters that hospitals will be given 14 weeks to comply with the requirements before enforcement is implemented. She said federal officials will work with hospitals over that time to help bring them into compliance.

