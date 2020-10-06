How Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis affected his polling in swing states: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Eamon Javers has new data from the CNBC/Change Research poll, which measured the horse race in key swing states after President Trump tested positive for Covid-19. Plus, CNBC.com's Lauren Thomas breaks down a key Wall Street report on which companies are getting the biggest share of teen spending.



Biden holds stable lead in six swing states after debate, Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, new poll finds

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in six swing states after the first 2020 presidential debate and following the president's diagnosis with Covid-19, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll. Across the key states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the Democratic nominee garners 50% of support, compared with 45% for the Republican incumbent, the survey released Tuesday found. In a poll taken two weeks ago, Biden had a 49% to 45% edge over Trump across the six states.



Teens are buying fewer clothes, less food as their spending hits two-decade low

Teen spending hit its lowest levels in two decades, according to a new survey, as teens spent less money on food, concerts and events during the coronavirus pandemic, and worry about the economy getting worse. Teens reported spending about $2,150 this year, according to Piper Jaffray's 40th biannual "Taking Stock with Teens" report. That's a drop of about 9% year over year. Reported annual spending by teens peaked at about $3,023 in the spring of 2006. Piper Jaffray surveyed 9,800 consumers with an average age just under 16 from 48 states, with an average household income of $67,500. The survey, released Tuesday, was conducted between Aug. 19 and Sept. 22.

Trump says he's calling off stimulus negotiations with Democrats 'until after the election'