Jim Cramer reveals a list of stocks worth buying after Trump shut down stimulus talks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday presented a list of stocks he thinks will benefit from a collapse in stimulus talks.

Stock averages tanked late in Tuesday's session after President Donald Trump, in a tweet a little over an hour before the close, surprisingly called off negotiations on another spending measure until after next month's election.

After the sell-off, Cramer said there are parts of the market that will not be phased by the potential lack of additional support.

"The president's aides are conscious that many areas of the economy are red-hot right now and they'll stay hot regardless of what the government does," the "Mad Money" host said. "Plus, don't forget, the parts of the economy that need help are small businesses, and they don't trade publicly, so their weakness rarely filters through to the stock market."

With the U.S. economy still reeling from the pandemic-induced recession, another emergency spending bill is seen as a way to prevent the economy from dropping into an even deeper crisis.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have held discussions for days on end in hopes of coming close to a compromise on a plan that would send out another round of direct checks to Americans and provide support for small- and medium-sized businesses challenged by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer suggested that investors not "overthink" the situation, given that the economy is split between the small- and medium-sized businesses that are struggling and the large publicly traded companies that are benefiting from the environment.

"The part that's working is mostly publicly traded companies. We have a V-shaped recovery ... in housing, a U-shaped recovery in autos, and some of the largest retailers never even experienced a downturn — think Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's," Cramer said.

"All these work, regardless of what happens in Washington," he said.