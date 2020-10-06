Supreme Court opens politically charged term with major business cases involving Google, Oracle and Ford

A man with the pro-life organization Bound4Life raises his hands in prayer outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on October 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 8 justices currently on the bench, the Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

The political spotlight is shining brightly on the Supreme Court as the Senate weighs the nomination of President Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but on Wednesday, the court will be all business. Three giants of industry — Google, Oracle and Ford — will press their cases before the justices in a pair of disputes that are expected to have broad impacts on American businesses and consumers. Decisions are expected by the end of June. The arguments come in the first week of the court's 2020 term and will be heard virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are among the first to be argued since the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal and perhaps the court's most worker-friendly jurist.

Google v. Oracle

First up will be Google v. Oracle, a potentially $9 billion copyright case that's been a decade in the making, including a several month delay after the Supreme Court pushed the case off the docket last term as a result of the pandemic. The case has to do with code that Google used to create its popular Android mobile operating system, which Oracle claims Google stole. Google says the code should not be subject to copyright protection in the first place, citing the Copyright Act's exception for fair use. In dispute are 11,500 lines of code originally written by Sun Microsystems for its Java application programming interface. Oracle purchased Sun in 2010 and brought this suit shortly after. The dispute is somewhat obscure, as it involves competing arguments over whether the code that Google used was creative in nature or merely technical. Essential to Google's claim, for instance, is its argument that the code it used is analogous to a QWERTY keyboard — helpful for making something creative, but not in itself a kind of original expression. On the other hand, Oracle says its code is "like the chapter headings and topic sentences of an elaborate literary work." The case has already pingponged around the lower courts, with Google notching two victories in a federal district court in California and two defeats before the specialized U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. If the court, missing Ginsburg, deadlocks 4-4, the appeals court decision will stand. The case has attracted a great deal of attention, and some big names in business and technology and some start-ups have warned that the appeals court decision threatens future innovation. Microsoft, which wrote a brief in support of Google, said the appeals court's decision "elevates functional code to the same level of copyright protection as the creative expression in a novel" and "threatens modern paradigms of software development." On the other hand, the Trump administration, via the Department of Justice, has weighed in on the side of Oracle, noting that Google competitors Apple and Microsoft were able to create mobile operating systems without using Oracle's code. The case has also drawn some interest outside of the tech sphere. The American Library Association told the justices in a brief siding with Google that new restrictions on fair use could interfere with research and learning tools, including those used for virtual classrooms and in the digitization of print materials for people with disabilities. Siding with Oracle, the News Media Alliance, which represents thousands of media organizations, wrote that it identified with the software maker's arguments. Its members often create "valuable content that a third party then incorporates in a larger, highly valuable commercial product claiming that this act is 'transformative,' even though it has not altered or built upon the original news content," the alliance wrote.

Ford fends off liability suits