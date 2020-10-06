Trump tanks the market by stopping stimulus talks — What the pros are doing from here

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
President Donald Trump just informed Americans that the White House would stop negotiating a second stimulus package until after the November election and stocks are tanking.
"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday.
CNBC asked the Pros about Trump's strategy and how to play it in the market. Here's what they said: