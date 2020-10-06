Trump tanks the market by stopping stimulus talks — What the pros are doing from here

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19.

President Donald Trump just informed Americans that the White House would stop negotiating a second stimulus package until after the November election and stocks are tanking .

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday.

CNBC asked the Pros about Trump's strategy and how to play it in the market. Here's what they said: