Trump's 'illogical' move to end stimulus talks baffles Wall Street and Washington

President Donald Trump's decision on Tuesday to end negotiations over additional Covid-19 stimulus left many on Wall Street and in Washington baffled.

Why, they wondered, would the White House would make such an abrupt move away from an economic boost in the home stretch of his reelection campaign?

Observers saw the president's tweet as a self-inflicted wound. One senior Wall Street banker called Trump's move to torpedo talks "illogical," especially just weeks until Election Day.

"Why would you concede to this and lose?" said the banker, who declined to be named. "It's not like Donald Trump gives a s--- about the deficit, and he wouldn't be against putting his name on the checks," this person added.

More stimulus has support from a litany of unusual bedfellows: The Federal Reserve, Wall Street, Democrats in both houses of Congress, some Republicans and the American public.

Economists and investors pointed out that the U.S. economy, by many metrics, remains fragile following a recession earlier this year. Some lawmakers pushed for talks to resume.

"Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake," said GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who faces a tough reelection battle in Maine. "I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues."

Trump's Democratic challenger in the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, said the decision to suspend talks shows the president's doesn't care about the plight of struggling Americans.

"He ended talks that would get help for our businesses and schools, for families struggling and for those unemployed — that would have preserved hundreds of thousands of jobs," Biden said in a statement.

"Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child's school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that — none of it — matters to him," he added.

The White House declined to comment.

The uproar began with a series of tweets at 2:48 p.m. ET, when the president announced that he'd directed his negotiators to abandon talks with Democrats until after the election.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The president added in subsequent tweets that he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus on efforts to approve his nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Markets quickly sold off on the president's announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing all its gains and ending the session down 375 points. The S&P 500 also reversed course and dropped 1.4% on the day.

Millions of Americans remain unemployed or furloughed as a direct result of the virus. The pace of job gains is slowing. A growing number of brokerages and economists are cutting their projections for fourth-quarter economic activity.

The Labor Department's most recent jobs report, released on Friday, showed the U.S. added 661,000 positions last month, fewer than the 800,000 expected. The unemployment rate inched lower to 7.9%, its highest level since 2013 excluding worse readings from earlier in the Covid-19 crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had been leading Democrats in negotiations with the White House, spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that the president had walked away from the talks.

The chamber passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill last week that would have included the $600 per week in extra jobless benefits through January, send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, direct $436 billion in aid to states and municipalities, and authorize a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.