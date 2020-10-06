Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell talk rates, the economy and pandemic stimulus live

[The stream is slated to start at 10:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his latest views on the economy Tuesday morning to a virtual gathering of the National Association for Business Economics.

The official topic of the speech is "Global Reset? Economics, Business and Policy in the Pandemic" and comes amid a change in Fed policy that will keep short-term interest rates anchored near zero for years. At its most recent meeting, in September, the Federal Open Market Committee said it will seek to average inflation at more than 2%, meaning it won't hike rates until inflation stays meaningfully above that target for a period of time.

In addition to prepared remarks, Powell also will take questions from a moderator.



