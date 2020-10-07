'No. 1 catalyst' for market volatility is virus aid gridlock - not election uncertainty

National Securities' Art Hogan blames the market's wild swings on lawmakers' inability to pass a second round of direct coronavirus relief.

According to the firm's chief market strategist, the gridlock influencing stocks is even more powerful than election uncertainty.

"The No. 1 catalyst in this market causing the most volatility is the path of fiscal policy and whether we can get that out of the Beltway," Hogan told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "We need more fiscal policy stimulus. We've heard that from the Fed. We've certainly heard that from economists."

Hogan contends a key part of the summer stock rally hinged on the notion a $1.5 trillion or more aid package was coming. A measure of that size would have helped everyone from consumers to airlines.

Now with higher odds that a comprehensive deal won't come until after the election, Hogan believes Wall Street isn't as concerned about who wins the White House anymore.

"I think the market participants certainly feel more comfortable with a [Joe] Biden presidency and even a blue wave," he said. "The Democrats in the White House and the Democrat-controlled Congress probably brings more, not less, fiscal stimulus."

The amount of the funds, according to Hogan, would offset Biden's planned agenda to raise corporate taxes.