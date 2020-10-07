Total billionaire wealth surges to record high of $10.2 trillion during coronavirus crisis, research says

LONDON — Billionaire wealth jumped by more than a quarter during the height of the coronavirus crisis, according to new research, with a rally in stock markets helping the wealth of the world's richest surpass the $10 trillion mark for the first time.

The "Riding the storm" study, published on Wednesday by Swiss bank UBS and accounting firm PwC, found that global billionaire wealth climbed to $10.2 trillion between April and July this year, up from $8 trillion at the start of April.

That reflected an increase in wealth of 27.5% and exceeded the previous peak of $8.9 trillion recorded at the end of 2017. The number of billionaires worldwide also reached a new high of 2,189, compared to the previous record of 2,158 in 2017.

UBS and PwC said the report covered more than 2,000 billionaires from 43 markets across the world and accounted for around 98% of total billionaire wealth.

Between April 7 and July 31 this year, the report found billionaires across every industry saw their wealth increase by double digits, with those in the industrial, technology and health care sectors recording growth of between 36% and 44%.

It was at this time that many countries around the world moved to impose draconian measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with millions of people losing their jobs and struggling to cope on government schemes.

"Industrials benefited disproportionately as markets priced in a significant economic recovery, while tech companies performed well both due to the corona-induced demand for their goods and services, and markets discounting the value of their future cash flows in a low interest rate environment," the report said.