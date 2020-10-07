Europe's major economies predict more dire declines to come as coronavirus rages

Major European economies are downgrading already dire economic forecasts on the back of a second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping through the continent, with over 6.3 million cases now reported in the region.

The Bank of Spain warned Tuesday that strict measures to contain the spike in virus cases could push the country into a worse-than-expected economic crisis. The bank warned that in its worst-case scenario, gross domestic product (GDP) could contract 12.6% in 2020. In a less pessimistic forecast, GDP is forecast to contract 10.5%.

"We cannot rule out more unfavorable developments than the ones we had in our second scenario, the more adverse of the two we considered," Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

Political infighting in Spain has worsened as infections have risen, with capital Madrid particularly badly hit, leading to parts of the city being put in lockdown. Spain has the highest number of cases in Europe with 825,410 reported infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization puts Europe's total tally of cases at just under 6,338,000.

France, the euro zone's second largest economy, is also warning that an economic rebound post-lockdown is likely to plateau in the fourth quarter, as a spike in cases stifles business activity. France has the second highest number of infections after Spain, with 675,736 confirmed cases, according to JHU.

National statistics agency INSEE expects GDP to shrink 9% this year but said a lasting tightening of restrictions — France has introduced strict measures in several cities, including Paris, where bars are closed and other hospitality venues are restricted — could lead to further economic declines.

"After the sharp rebound associated with the lifting of lockdown ... economic activity could thus slow down at the end of the year (due to) the resurgence of the epidemic," INSEE said.

"This forecast for the fall reflects the great uncertainty that characterizes the coming months. A lasting tightening of health restrictions could thus trigger a further contraction of GDP in the fourth quarter. Conversely, if the health situation stabilizes, the evolution of GDP could be positive at the end of the year."