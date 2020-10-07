Pandemic accelerated an already booming market for personal chefs

The personal chef business is booming as more consumers choose to eat at home during the coronavirus pandemic, rather than at a restaurant.

The virus is expected to cause the restaurant industry to lose $240 billion in sales this year, based on estimates from the National Restaurant Association. Lockdowns pushed many Americans to spend more time eating at home, whether it's restaurant food delivery, at-home cooking or the fruit of a personal chef's labor.

"It's unfortunate that Covid-19 has brought what we do to the surface, but I'm starting to see a lot of people who are looking at the personal chef and in-home dining experience as a great alternative to the dining experience as of now," said Brian Driscoll, co-founder of the Glendale, Arizona-based personal chef company Driscoll Cuisine & Cocktail Concepts.

The United States Personal Chef Association estimates that there are between 5,000 to 6,000 personal chefs working nationwide. Personal chefs own their businesses, unlike private chefs, who are employees of a particular household.

According to Angela Prather, membership and partnership manager of the trade group, the personal chef industry started decades ago because of demand for outsourcing meal preparation. But special occasions have become a part of the business as well, and some — including Driscoll Cuisine — have opted to focus most of their efforts on attracting those customers.

The pandemic hit as the industry was in the middle of a boom, according to Prather, and has further accelerated the trend.

When restaurants began reopening for indoor and outdoor dining across the country, many consumers still felt uncomfortable partaking, particularly if they had underlying health conditions. While diners might know and trust the members of their party, they don't know who occupies neighboring tables. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked dining out to a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, although the National Restaurant Association has disputed the findings.

Moreover, the experience of going to a restaurant today is vastly different than the same time last year. Menus are pared down, wait staff wear masks and dining with a party larger than six people may be illegal.

For consumers looking to celebrate anniversaries or birthdays, a meal from a personal chef can help make up for the disappointment of missing out on typical festivities. For example, brides and grooms who moved their weddings to Zoom and canceled their wedding receptions have decided to celebrate with more intimate dinners prepared by a personal chef with close family members instead.