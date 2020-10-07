Restaurateur Danny Meyer on stimulus need: 'We cannot reemploy people if we go out of business'

Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer told CNBC on Wednesday that the dining industry desperately needs government aid due to the coronavirus pandemic, warning of significant economic damage without it.

"We cannot reemploy people if we go out of business," Meyer said "Closing Bell," one day after President Donald Trump put an end to broader Covid-19 stimulus negotiations "until after the election." Trump later expressed support for smaller bills targeting the airline industry, small business and stimulus checks for individual Americans.

Meyer, who is CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and founder of burger chain Shake Shack, called the halt to relief talks a "crushing blow" for those in the restaurant business. He said that is especially true as restaurants grapple with the uncertainty around colder weather, complicating the pandemic-era lifeline of outdoor dining.

"I think that the country needs to understand that this is an industry with 600,070 members. We are too broad to fail," he said. "We're not like the auto industry or airline industry, where you can get your arms around just a small handful of carriers."

Last week, a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives included the so-called RESTAURANTS Act, which offers $120 billion for independent restaurants to help cover payroll and other operating costs.