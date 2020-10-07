Skip Navigation
JPMorgan says Amazon is a top idea because of Prime Day and an earlier holiday shopping season

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Amazon vans line up at a distribution center to pick up packages for delivery on Amazon Prime Day, July 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Amazon's Prime Day is set to accelerate compared to last year and power the e-commerce giant to a blowout fourth quarter, JPMorgan said in a note to clients. 

The firm kept Amazon as its top pick ahead of the event, which was pushed to mid-October this year due to the pandemic. That schedule makes Prime Day the front end of what is expected to be a busy holiday shopping season for e-commerce, the note said. 

"The biggest difference this year is that Prime Day is running ~3 months later than its typical mid-July timing, & as such AMZN is promoting the event as an early start to holiday shopping vs. Prime Day's typical focus on summer & back-to-school shopping," the note said.