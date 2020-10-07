JPMorgan says Amazon is a top idea because of Prime Day and an earlier holiday shopping season

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
Amazon's Prime Day is set to accelerate compared to last year and power the e-commerce giant to a blowout fourth quarter, JPMorgan said in a note to clients.
The firm kept Amazon as its top pick ahead of the event, which was pushed to mid-October this year due to the pandemic. That schedule makes Prime Day the front end of what is expected to be a busy holiday shopping season for e-commerce, the note said.
"The biggest difference this year is that Prime Day is running ~3 months later than its typical mid-July timing, & as such AMZN is promoting the event as an early start to holiday shopping vs. Prime Day's typical focus on summer & back-to-school shopping," the note said.