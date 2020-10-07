Vice presidential debate live updates: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris get ready to square off

Stakes have never been this high for a vice presidential debate. With President Donald Trump, 74, ailing from Covid-19, voters will be watching for whether Vice President Mike Pence, 61, has what it takes to step into the commander-in-chief role if necessary. On the other side of the stage, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, 55, will have to show that she, too, is ready to become president. Joe Biden, at 77 years old, would be the oldest man ever elected to the office if he were to win next month. While the debate is unlikely to be as contentious as the Trump-Biden showdown last week, there is the potential for some sharp exchanges as the coronavirus continues to spread and America's economic recovery shows signs of slowing down.

The debate is set to start at 9 p.m. ET.