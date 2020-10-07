Why movie theaters remain in panic mode seven months into the coronavirus pandemic

The movie business can't catch a break.

Theaters tried to reopen as coroanvirus cases across the United States began to slow over the summer. The pandemic delayed blockbuster after blockbuster. Theaters became central in the debate over reopening businesses too soon. Now, they're shutting down again.

Cineworld Group, owner of Regal Cinemas, announced Monday it will close down all of its locations in the U.S. and Canada and in the United Kingdom, after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until spring 2021.

With no new blockbuster movies to show, movie theaters owners are facing the difficult decision to shut down operations for the second time mid-March.

