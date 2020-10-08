A breakdown of whether the Democrats' stimulus bill is actually a 'bailout' of blue states

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Getty Images

The House of Representatives' $2.2 trillion stimulus bill is not a bailout of blue states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it does provide more funds to states run by Democratic governors, according to a CNBC analysis. CNBC analyzed data provided by the House Appropriations committee that estimates how the roughly $417 billion earmarked in the bill for state and local governments will be appropriated. Funding for states has become a major stumbling block for the broader bill with Republicans seeing it as a bailout for badly managed and high-tax blue states.

The analysis found that an estimated $206 billion will go to red states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and $208 billion will be awarded to blue states that voted for Hillary Clinton. However, states headed by Democratic governors will receive $89 billion more than states headed by GOP governors. Using that metric, the average red state will receive about $1,066 per person, or $322 less per person than in the blue states.

But it does not appear that the red state/blue state division drives the distribution.

Funding linked to unemployment

A summary of the bill provided by the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says state funds will be allocated according to a state's share of its unemployment. Local and county-level funding will be allocated according to a formula used in other programs based on population and poverty levels. The CNBC analysis found that every one of the top ten states ranked by their number of unemployed also ranks in the top 10 in how much they would receive as a percent of the total state and local grants. Four of them voted Democratic in 2016 and have Democratic governors; three voted Republican in 2016 and have Republican governors. The remaining three split.