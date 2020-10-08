Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, says global leadership during the pandemic has been 'inadequate'

Graça Machel, an internationally-renowned advocate for equality and the widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, told CNBC the response from global leaders to the Covid-19 crisis has been "inadequate."

The global activist, who co-wrote a "Call to Action" open letter on the impact of the crisis on African women, was speaking from her home country of Mozambique where she has been based after visiting family shortly before South Africa closed its borders. Machel, who is also the founder of the Foundation for Community Development in Mozambique, specifically criticized the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization

"President (Donald) Trump has been a leader who, to me, his logic is not only confusing, but it is also ... like he's swimming against the tide of where we should be going. (The) WHO now is the instrument which the whole of the global community is rallying around to get guidance, to get the direction of how we should deal with the pandemic, and that's the moment he removes support to the WHO," she said, speaking before Trump's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Trump ordered a halt in U.S. funding for the WHO in April as his administration conducted a review of the organization. That review then outlined what the White House perceived as "repeated missteps" during the early stages of the pandemic. Trump has also previously cited what he called "the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." A formal withdrawal from the WHO began in July.

"It doesn't make sense to me," Machel added. "But as you know, there has been lots of calls for him to come to (his) senses and to rethink and change his position," she said.



A spokesperson for the White House wasn't immediately available when contacted by CNBC.



Women and children's rights