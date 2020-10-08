Storm-battered U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Delta

A woman try to remove a tree of the road who was fallen due to the fact that Hurricane Delta, reach category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, reached the coast of Quintana Roo, which caused flooding, fallen trees and several houses affected, it is estimated that Hurricane Delta will continue its trajectory to Louisiana, United States.

Hurricane Delta is now strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and churning toward the U.S. Gulf Coast after largely sparing Mexico.

Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have declared states of emergency, and parts of Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation order.

"Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are likely beginning Friday, particularly for portions of the Louisiana coast," the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning.

Forecasters warned that the Category 2 hurricane could make landfall on Friday with winds of up to 100 mph and a storm surge of up to 11 feet. The storm first made landfall near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico early Wednesday, causing flooding and damaging trees and windows.

Delta would be the seventh named storm and fourth hurricane forecast to hit the Gulf Coast this year, continuing an especially brutal Atlantic hurricane season that has battered the area.

In August, Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf states, causing at least six deaths and significant property damage. Most of the structures damaged by Laura haven't been repaired yet. Laura was followed by Hurricane Sally in September, which moved slowly over the Gulf states and created massive flooding and destruction.