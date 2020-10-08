The IMF wants new rules to help women who are disproportionately impacted by virus job losses

An exterior view of the building of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the IMG logo, is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

LONDON — With women proven to be one group most at risk to the economic impact of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund has called for more support from global governments.

Data shows a more significant dropoff for women than men when comparing their movements in the 30 days prior and 30 days after the imposition of virus lockdowns. The data, which was gathered by Vodafone in Spain, Portugal and Italy, coincided with school closures in the three countries.

"This suggests that women carry a disproportionate burden in caring for children, which may jeopardize their employment opportunities," the IMF said in its latest economic analysis.

The idea that the crisis is widening the gap between men and women becomes more evident when looking at the Italian data in more detail.