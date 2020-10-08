Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Jim Cramer reveals his top stocks in 7 under-the-radar bull markets

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "Main Street may indeed need a stimulus deal, but Wall Street can do just fine without one, and so can your portfolio as long as you focus on the bull markets that don't need no stinking bailout," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.
  • Housing-related and work-from-home tech stocks have been among the hottest parts of the stock market during the pandemic.
  • The "Mad Money" host pointed out several other areas where investors can find opportunities that don't get much attention.
VIDEO3:0603:06
Cramer breaks down the runs in housing, work-from-home and cloud stocks
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday highlighted multiple parts of the market where he sees stock prices rising and can continue to rise, whether lawmakers in Washington agree to another round of stimulus spending or not.

American consumers and small businesses, grappling with double-digit unemployment and a pandemic-induced downturn, are waiting to see if lawmakers will strike a deal on more relief, particularly in the form of direct checks for individuals and assistance for distressed companies, but talks between Democrats and Republicans have yet to yield a result.

Despite this, Cramer said investors can still find opportunities on the market that can climb higher even if negotiators cannot overcome disagreements.

"Main Street may indeed need a stimulus deal, but Wall Street can do just fine without one, and so can your portfolio as long as you focus on the bull markets that don't need no stinking bailout," the "Mad Money" host said.

While housing-related, cloud-based and work-from-home stocks have composed some of the hottest investment choices this year, Cramer pointed out the best stock picks in other rising industries that he thinks remain under the radar.

Restaurants

Wendy's

Yum Brands

Domino's Pizza

Chipotle

Starbucks

Apparel

Lululemon

Nike

Levi Strauss & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters

Gap

Used cars

Group 1 Automotive

Lithia Motors

CarMax

Carvana

AutoNation

Packaging

International Paper

Westrock

Agriculture

Corteva

Deere

Agco

Chemical companies

PPG

Dow

Railroads

Norfolk Southern

Union Pacific

VIDEO9:3509:35
Jim Cramer reveals top stocks in 7 under-the-radar bull markets
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com