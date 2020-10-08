OPEC cuts long-term forecast for oil demand growth, sees 'continued disparity’ in climate policy

A discarded face mask is pictured near an oil pump in Long Beach, California on August 22, 2020.

LONDON — OPEC on Thursday said it had downwardly revised its forecast for global oil demand growth over the long term, given the industry faced "an existential threat" this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and as climate policies continue to shape the future of energy.

In its closely-watched annual World Oil Outlook, the Middle East-dominated group of oil producers outlined its medium to long-term expectations for the global economy, oil and energy demand, and related policy matters. It also extended its forecast period through to 2045, from 2040.

OPEC said worldwide oil demand was expected to increase by nearly 10 million barrels per day (b/d) over the long term, rising to 109.3 million b/d in 2040, and to 109.1 million b/d in 2045. Global oil demand stood at 99.7 million b/d in 2019.

It represents a downward revision of over 1 million b/d when compared to the 2040 levels projected in the group's 2019 outlook, published last November.

"The year 2020 will be remembered primarily for the omnipresence, as well as unprecedented scale and reach, of the Covid-19 pandemic. From an energy point of view, the lockdown-induced economic recession has resulted in the sharpest downturn in energy and oil demand in living memory," OPEC said in the report.

Looking ahead, OPEC said the "big question hanging over energy and oil markets" was to what extent there would be a longer-term impact on consumer behavior, and thus energy demand.