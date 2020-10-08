President Trump says he's not 'contagious at all' days after leaving hospital with coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's not contagious "at all" days after he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a brief stay to treat him for Covid-19.

"First of all, I think I'm better. I'd love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night, but I think I'm better to a point that I feel better than I did, I jokingly said, 20 years ago. I feel perfect. There's nothing wrong," he told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on a call Thursday morning. "I don't think I'm contagious at all."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people "with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset." People with more severe symptoms can remain infectious for longer, it says.

White House officials said Trump started exhibiting symptoms about a week ago. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday. Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said that the president's oxygen levels dipped twice early in the course of the disease and he was briefly administered supplemental oxygen.

The president was treated with an experimental antibody-based treatment made by Regeneron as well as the antiviral drug remdesivir made by Gilead and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid. Many doctors say they typically reserve the use of remdesivir and dexamethasone for more severely sick patients.

The CDC adds that it's appropriate to discontinue "transmission-based precautions" if at least 10 days have passed since symptom onset, 24 hours have passed since last fever and other symptoms, such as shortness of breath, have improved.

On Wednesday, Conley said in a memo that the president had been fever-free for more than four days and free of symptoms for over 24 hours.

The president's comments come as the virus tears through the White House. The virus has infected "34 White House staffers and other contacts" in recent days, according to an internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that was obtained by ABC News.

Throughout the pandemic, the president has repeatedly questioned public health guidance, such as mask wearing and social distancing, designed to help contain the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, after the president returned to the White House from the hospital, BuzzFeed News pulled its reporter out of the White House press pool, saying that Trump administration aides have "largely not worn masks" or abided by other basic coronavirus protections.