S&P expects Dubai's debt load to worsen, doesn't see pre-pandemic recovery until 2023

Jet skis pass by residential skyscrapers on the waterside in the Dubai Marina district in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, June 8, 2020.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Ratings agency S&P forecasts an 11% contraction for the Dubai economy in 2020, with an already high debt load set to increase as some of the emirate's vital sectors struggle to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"S&P Global Ratings expects Dubai's economy will contract sharply by around 11% in 2020, owing in part to its concentration in travel and tourism, two of the industries most affected by COVID-19," the agency wrote in a client note last week. It sees the economy "only recovering to 2019 levels by 2023."

Tourism in recent years has comprised around 12% of the emirate's annual GDP, which is far more diversified than that of its heavily oil-reliant Gulf neighbors. Still, Dubai — known as a trade and logistics hub as well as a major shopping and tourism attraction in the Middle East — has suffered as the pandemic has decimated air travel and the hospitality industry, as well as other sectors like construction and real estate.

Oil makes up only about 1% of Dubai's GDP, but the far higher reliance on hydrocarbons by its neighbors means that the oil price plunge has slashed regional partners' capacity for investment, tourism and trade.

"We estimate, based on publicly available information, that Dubai's gross general government debt will reach about 77% of GDP in 2020," which amounts to 290 billion AED ($80 billion), S&P said.

"However, a broader assessment of the public sector, including government-related entity (GRE) debt, indicates a debt burden closer to 148% of GDP," S&P wrote.

London consultancy Capital Economics estimates that in the next three years, some $21 billion of Dubai's GRE debt will come due — which it calculates as 19.4% of GDP — and another $30 billion in 2023.

Dubai's government, however, released its own assessment in a rare debt issuance in September to reveal a debt figure significantly lower: 123.5 billion AED as of end-June, or roughly 28% of GDP.