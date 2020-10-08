Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GenMark Diagnostics, Nvidia, Zoom Video & more

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

GenMark Diagnostics — GenMark shares popped more than 4% after the Food and Drug Administration granted the company emergency clearance to run a test that screens for the flu, Covid-19 and other viruses.

Exelon — Shares of the nuclear energy producer rose more than 1% in after-hours trading after activist investor Keith Meister pitched the stock as an investment idea. Meister said during a presentation that Exelon has "significant" upside potential.

Nvidia — Nvidia shares were down 0.7% after an analyst at New Street Research downgraded the chip maker to sell from neutral. The analyst cited a potential weakening in consumer PC spending as well as "motherboard makers and GPU board partners lowering orders."

Zoom Video —Zoom rose 0.5% Mizuho initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $550 price target, noting the company can "continue to deliver outsized revenue growth due to its position as a market leader, its global recognition, cross-sell opportunities, and its position in a growing and underpenetrated long-tail market." The analyst's price target implies a 12-month upside of 15$ from Thursday's close of $478.55 per share.

NXP Semiconductor — Shares of NXP Semiconductor rose more than 5% after the company issued stronger-than-forecast revenue guidance for the third quarter. NXP expects third-quarter revenue to come in around $2.267 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast sales of $2.01 billion.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.