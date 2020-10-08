Internal Talkspace memo illustrates challenge of delivering virtual mental health services in 50 states

Talkspace, an online therapy provider, is seeing unprecedented demand for its service as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, affecting the mental health of millions of Americans. But it faces a big challenge ahead: Hiring enough therapists licensed in all 50 states to treat growing pool of patients.

Its solution? To ask its providers to continue seeing patients out-of-state -- even after emergency measures expire -- and offer to pay certain legal fees if they get in trouble for doing so. But working across state lines without certification may put providers in a risky spot, legal experts say.

Earlier this year, the government passed emergency waivers that lifted restrictions on mental health professionals, allowing them to to treat patients online and in states where they're not licensed. These measures, however, are designed to expire at some unknown date -- the precise expiration date will vary by location, based on when local officials believe the pandemic has receded enough.

To get around this uncertainty, Talkspace in May began sending a memo to therapists asking if they wanted to join a group willing to "work in many states, depending on only demand and need versus the mutable timing of the actual executive orders."

The memo does not explicitly ask providers to work across state lines where they're not licensed. But it does offer help for therapists who run afoul of insurance companies or state regulators.

"Please know that Talkspace will provide indemnification for any claim your insurance company denies due to state border issues or client state of origin," it reads. "We will also fund any legal appearances before state regulatory boards."

By implication, Talkspace is also offering to help its providers get licensed in Florida. The letter refers specifically to the "Florida model," a program that existed before the pandemic that offers a relatively quick and easy registration process for providers to deliver care in Florida without being licensed. But Talkspace does not say whether it will help providers get licensed in most other states, a process that could take months and cost thousands of dollars.

"Talkspace will always follow federal, state and local regulations as required," said CEO Oren Frank in a statement. Frank said the pandemic has driven demand higher while also making it harder to get in-person appointments.

"I feel strongly that CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] should reexamine limitations around tele-mental health that can prevent people from getting the help they want and need."