Nasdaq-listed Chinese video platform Bilibili to do a secondary listing in Hong Kong, raise up to $1.5 billion

The Bilibili booth is pictured during the 2019 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo at National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 21, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese video platform Bilibili is gearing up for a secondary listing in Hong Kong which could raise up to $1.5 billion, CNBC has confirmed.

Bilibili is currently listed on the Nasdaq in the U.S. The Hong Kong secondary listing is likely to happen next year, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The video platform, which is popular with Chinese millennials, could raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, the person said.

The Nikkei Asian Review first reported the news.

A spokesperson for Bilibili declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Bilibili's secondary listing would make it the latest in a long line of U.S.-listed Chinese firms to raise money in Hong Kong. Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase are among the high-profile names that have carried out secondary listings in Hong Kong in the past few months.

Rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have threatened to spill over to Chinese firms listed on Wall Street. Lawmakers in Washington are pushing for greater scrutiny of Chinese companies through proposed legislation that threatens to delist some firms in the U.S.