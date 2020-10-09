Central banks are weighing their own digital currencies – this is what they could look like

LONDON — After Facebook shocked policymakers with its plan to launch a digital currency last year, central banks have been forging ahead with discussions on how they could create their own virtual money.

Now, they've come up with a rough framework for how such a system could work. On Friday, the Bank for International Settlements and seven central banks including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England published a report laying out some key requirements for central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs.

Among the recommendations the central banks made were that CBDCs compliment — but not replace — cash and other forms of legal tender, and that they support rather than harm monetary and financial stability. They said digital currencies should also be secure, as cheap as possible — if not free — to use and "have an appropriate role for the private sector."

The report on CBDCs comes as various central banks around the world consider their own respective digital currencies. Blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, has been touted as a potential solution. However, cryptocurrencies have drawn a lot of scrutiny from central bankers, with many concerned they open the door to illicit activities like money laundering.