Cramer's week ahead: Too much complacency about a stimulus deal

As lawmakers continue to negotiate another stimulus spending measure in Washington, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday continued to recommend that investors put money into stocks of companies that can grow without additional fiscal help.

Earlier Friday, the Trump administration, three days after President Donald Trump moved to punt the issue until after the election next month, proposed a $1.8 trillion package to counter the $2.2 trillion bill that House Democrats passed.

The major averages all climbed higher on hopes that a deal is imminent, capping off a week where the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes both grew more than 3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced more than 4%.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is laser-focused on pushing through Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a confirmation hearing, said passing a stimulus package to get checks in Americans' hands and emergency aid to distressed businesses is "unlikely in the next three weeks."

Because of the ongoing uncertainty, Cramer is suggesting investors not speculate on divisive talks.

"We've had a very big run this week, so I'm concerned there's a little too much complacency about anything coming from Washington and not enough support or interest in the higher-quality stocks that don't need any stimulus," the "Mad Money" host said. "Those are where you want to go if next week turns out to be the house of pain."

Cramer gave viewers a look at the earnings reports he has circled on his calendar in the week ahead. All projections are based on FactSet estimates: