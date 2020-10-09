Jay Z-backed Devialet launches $300 AirPods Pro rival in Europe

French audio tech firm Devialet debuted its own true wireless earbuds called Gemini. Devialet

LONDON — French audio tech firm Devialet is better known for huge speakers that cost as much as $3,000. Now, it's taking on the likes of Apple and Samsung in the more affordable wireless earphones market. The company on Friday debuted a pair of totally wireless earbuds, its first new product in two years. Called Gemini, the gadget will ship in the U.K. for £279 ($361) and in France and Germany for 299 euros ($352), with pre-orders opening on Oct. 10. The company hasn't yet announced a release date. Devialet, backed by Jay Z and LVMH's billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault among others, is entering a fiercely competitive market dominated by Apple. With a U.S. price of $299, Gemini is more expensive than Apple's $249 AirPods Pro and Samsung's $169 Galaxy Buds Live. However, Devialet CEO Franck Lebouchard told CNBC that the pricing was in line with other high-end wireless earbuds. "Two years ago, we were struggling to decide which product we would want to launch next," Lebouchard said in an interview. "The reason why we made that decision on true wireless was really around offering a great sound experience to many people, not only audiophiles."

He said Gemini stands out because it comes from a company whose specialty is high-end audio products. Devialet's loud, bass-heavy Phantom speakers have won fans ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to YouTube star Marques Brownlee, though they're very much targeted at the luxury end of the music tech sector. With Gemini, Devialet is touting "market-leading" noise cancellation and a patented technology that adjusts to movements from the wearer. Other notable specs include up to 8 hours of battery life, wireless charging and the option to open the charging case up to replace its battery. Devialet, which has yet to turn a profit, isn't planning on launching Gemini in the U.S. anytime soon, however, due to the level of competition from Apple, Lebouchard said. He added that there's a much better chance of the company launching its wireless earbuds next in China, where it's partnered with Huawei to help build the latter's own smart speaker, Sound X.