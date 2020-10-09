Op-ed: These targeted tax credits would help fuel growth

As former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress advocate for tax hikes on the wealthy and intrusive regulation on small businesses and workers, Americans know you can't "Build Back Better" by dragging down the economy.

We know this based on recent experience. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Obama-Biden Administration regularly lowered expectations for recovery, claiming that slow growth would be the new norm. Democrats wanted to pick and choose which jobs grew and how, while calling for cumbersome taxes that made recovery even slower.

But those claims were shattered by common-sense, pro-growth policies, which cut corporate tax rates and reduced the regulatory burden on small businesses and workers.

In just three years, these Republican reforms accomplished more than the Obama-Biden administration did in eight. The economy surged after the Trump tax cuts, unemployment for American workers dropped to record lows, and poverty declined by historic rates in 2019. Minorities, females, and those without a college degree saw some of the biggest wage gains.

And while take-home pay increased, business closures became rarer. Some companies stopped fleeing overseas. This approach created new jobs for all Americans, strengthened consumer confidence and optimism, and fostered breakthrough innovations here in America.

Successful Republican policies put American workers in the driver's seat before the coronavirus hit. Today, we can help these same workers rebuild the greatest economy in a generation. But they deserve more than regaining their lost prosperity -- they deserve growth. And as we pursue that growth, we can, and should, end our dependence on China and address significant vulnerabilities in our medical supply chain.