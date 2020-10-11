The $700 billion Hispanic business market in the U.S. is now at the tipping point

As gridlock over another round of stimulus for small business in Washington continues, 5 million Latinos are at risk of bankruptcy, a new study reveals on Monday. Pre-pandemic they were the fastest-growing cohort on Main Street and contributed 4% to U.S. GDP. Their demise portends a troubling trend that can upend communities across America.

Statistics reveal the story. Latino companies that applied for the Paycheck Protection Program saw a 21% drop in revenue from February through September while their costs for PPE and other safety measures rose and continue to remain high. Additionally, they retrofitted their businesses to deal with the pandemic, which resulted in a huge amount of expenditure that exceeded their revenue in the summer. They spent a lot to stay open and ended with a negative 11% margin.They are now cash flow negative and are on the brink of going out of business, the annual Latino Small Business Biz2Credit survey reveals.

Times were particularly hard for companies in the Northeast and Midwest, but as the coronavirus spread across the country, other areas have suffered, as well. The Biz2Credit research found that non-Latino businesses also have struggled, although their revenue remains slightly above break even.

For the study, Biz2Credit analyzed the financial performance of 35,000 companies, including 3,000 Hispanic-owned businesses, that submitted funding requests through the company's online marketplace. All companies included in the survey have less than 250 employees and less than $10 million in annual revenue. The report covered small businesses across the country in a wide range on industries, from start-ups to established companies.

Construction is the largest category of businesses, representing nearly 17.18% of the Hispanic-owned companies in the Biz2Credit study. It is followed by: services (15.74%), accommodation and food services (14.63%), retail ( 9.4%), and transportation and warehousing ( 7.6%).

Research conducted by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative in May found that 86% of Latino business owners surveyed reported immediate negative effects of Covid-19. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would likely be out of business in six months if Covid restrictions remain in place. The study also found that Latino business owners are nervous that customers might not feel confident enough to come back and that many may not have money to pay for things.

Before the pandemic, small firms owned by Latinos were already facing barriers to prosperity. Latino-owned businesses are more likely to be start-ups, have higher credit risks, and thus, have limited ability to secure affordable capital. This can translate into more vulnerability to the pandemic's economic effects: only 11% of small businesses in majority-Latino communities had more than 14 cash-buffer days in 2019, a JPMorganChase study shows.