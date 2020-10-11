Inside Lucid Motors' plan to take on Tesla

Lucid Motors is a California-based electric vehicle start-up, and in September it revealed the Air, its vision for an electric, luxury sedan.

The company promises some impressive specs, such as an estimated 517 miles of range. But starting up an electric vehicle company is notoriously difficult, and it faces steep competition from Tesla and other automakers entering the EV market.

CNBC spoke to Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, who was the former chief engineer on the Tesla Model S, as well as to Lucid's VP of hardware engineering, Eric Bach, to learn about how the company plans to take on Tesla and other competition. Watch the video to learn more.