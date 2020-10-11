Jaime Harrison raises $57 million in campaign to unseat Lindsey Graham, shattering quarterly record

Jaime Harrison, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, speaks during a 'Rural Hope Agenda' event in Rowesville, South Carolina, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The campaign of South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison said Sunday it had raised a colossal $57 million in the past three months, a record-breaking sum aimed at unseating Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The impressive $57 million Harrison raised from July through September shatters the previous record of $38.1 million then-Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke raised in the third quarter of 2018.

The single-quarter haul brings Harrison's campaign total to $86 million this cycle.

And while Sen. Graham has not yet released his third-quarter fundraising he said in a pair of interviews last month on Fox News that he was "being killed financially."

"I'm being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts," Graham said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 24. Later that evening he told Fox host Sean Hannity that he needed financial help with his Senate race.

"I'm getting overwhelmed," Graham told Hannity, adding: "Help me. They're killing me moneywise. Help me. You did last week. Help me again."