These travel plays may boost your portfolio – with one major exception

IHT Wealth Management's Yussef Gheriani believes now is a good time to consider adding travel plays to portfolios.

Between cabin fever related to the pandemic and optimism surrounding effective coronavirus treatments, Gheriani speculates bookings will start meaningfully rising within the next couple of months.

"People are going to be sitting down at home saying 'Okay, it's snowy outside. I want to get out. I need to get somewhere. I need to do something.' And, they're going to start booking those trips," the firm's director of investments told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "As an investor, you want to be positioned ahead of the company even starting to get the bookings."

According to Gheriani, most travelers will look to book trips for late spring and the second half of next year — not the December holiday travel season. But he doesn't think it will matter due to pent up demand.

"The companies are going to start seeing that kind of revenue coming in," he said. "People are going to want to get out there, and go back and see family, go on vacations [and] get out of these cold states."

Gheriani predicts a top destination will be the online travel operators.

"The people who you want to be with are your Expedias, your Booking Holdings — the people who have just a little bit more upside, and they have a little less downside," he said. "They're asset light. They don't have a lot of things that are going to hold them back if Covid takes longer to recover."

Shares of Expedia and Booking Holdings are off 28% and 6%, respectively, over the last 52 weeks. But they've bounced strongly off the March 23 low. Expedia has soared 97% since then while Booking Holdings has jumped 54%.

Gheriani, who helps oversee almost $5 billion in assets, is also bullish on airlines with or without another round of fiscal stimulus.