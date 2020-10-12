Apple, Google and Facebook could reportedly be put on EU 'hit list'

The likes of Apple, Google and Facebook could soon find themselves on a new EU "hit list" that's designed to curb their market power and increase competition.
Regulators in the European Union are drawing up a list of around 20 large internet companies they want to comply with tougher rules than smaller firms, according to a report published in The Financial Times on Monday.
Firms on the list will reportedly have to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information.
Lawmakers in Brussels want to force big tech firms to change their business practices without a lengthy investigation or the need to provide proof that they have broken laws already in place.
Many of the tech giants that the EU is reportedly set to target argue that their platforms help small businesses to thrive and provide billions of people worldwide with useful tools and services.
The European Commission was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.
