Apple, Google and Facebook could reportedly be put on EU 'hit list'

EU Commissioner of Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview to AFP at the European Commission in Brussels on May 3, 2019.

The likes of Apple, Google and Facebook could soon find themselves on a new EU "hit list" that's designed to curb their market power and increase competition.

Regulators in the European Union are drawing up a list of around 20 large internet companies they want to comply with tougher rules than smaller firms, according to a report published in The Financial Times on Monday.

Firms on the list will reportedly have to share data with rivals and be more transparent on how they gather information.