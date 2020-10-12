Japan stocks set to trade lower; investors watch Chinese yuan following central bank moves

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors watch movements in the Chinese yuan. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.28% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.17%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, rose 0.41% as shares returned to trade following a Friday holiday. Meanwhile, shares in Australia were little changed, with the S&P/ASX 200 above the flatline. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded about 0.1% higher.

Chinese yuan watch

Movements in the Chinese yuan are set to be watched by investors on Monday, after the People's Bank of China announced a rule change that made it cheaper to short the yuan. The central bank announced Saturday that financial institutions now no longer need to set aside cash when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading, with effect from Monday. Previously, financial institutions had to set aside 20% of the previous month's yuan forwards settlement amount as foreign exchange risk reserves, according to Reuters. The offshore yuan last traded more than 0.6% weaker against the greenback, at 6.7332 per dollar, after strengthening for the last few months. National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said the moves in the yuan were likely driven by the rule change "which makes it less expensive to short the (Chinese yuan) and signals less (concern) about currency weakness."

Oil prices slip