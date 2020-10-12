Google announces new Nest Thermostat that uses radar to detect when you're nearby

Google on Monday announced a new $129 Nest Thermostat, its first update in two years.

It's a little different than the $249 Nest Learning Thermostat and $169 Nest Thermostat E.

Nest has become Google's in-home electronics brand and includes other products like an alarm system, speakers and security cameras. The Nest thermostat competes with similar products from companies like Amazon-backed Ecobee and Honeywell.

Nest has become synonymous with smart thermostats, and allows people to control the temperature of their home from a phone. The earlier Nest Learning Thermostats learned from a user's trends and automatically adjusted the temperature to help save on energy costs. The new model doesn't automatically learn and adjust your temperature, but it can recommend schedules to help users save on energy costs. Google said it estimates it can save people 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills.