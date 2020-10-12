Skip Navigation
Here's how Apple's stock performs after new iPhone events

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks about the new iPhone Pro during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 that will replace the XR and start at $699. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple is kicking off its product launch on Tuesday and if history is any gauge, this could be a good time to buy the technology giant's stock.