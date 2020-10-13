Top moments and highlights from Day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Judge Amy Coney Barrett got her first shot to address questions live from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the second day of the Trump appointee's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge spent the first two hours of the hearing fielding questions on abortion, the Second Amendment, her view of the role of precedent and an upcoming case on the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Following the model set by previous nominees, Barrett largely refused to address whether she believed specific cases, in particular the landmark abortion precedent Roe v. Wade, should be overturned, despite repeated prodding from the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Barrett repeatedly assured senators that she had no agenda, but refused to say much more, declining to address even a question about whether Trump could delay the November presidential election.

Barrett provided her most candid answer in response to a question from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the committee chairman. Graham asked Barrett why she accepted the nomination. She said the process has been "excruciating," but that she was "committed to the role of law and the role of the Supreme Court in dispensing equal justice for all."

Tuesday's format all but guaranteed a long day. Each of the 22 senators on the committee — 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats — have half an hour for questions. Follow-ups will be permitted on Wednesday, and outside groups are expected to address the committee on Thursday.

The hearings, which began at 9 a.m. ET, are expected to stretch until late in the evening. Here are the top moments so far.