'Very unethical': Russian sovereign wealth fund chief slams criticism of his country's coronavirus vaccine

Criticisms of Russia's coronavirus vaccine are unhealthy, unethical and unproductive, according to Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF — which is backing the controversial vaccine named "Sputnik V."

"We're completely transparent and open. There is very negative narrative in some of the Western nations, and frankly we feel it's very sad because basically it doesn't allow people to have honest information on our vaccine," Dmitriev told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

"We all need to be very practical and stop this rhetoric of trying to paint each other's vaccine black. It's very unhealthy, it's very unethical and very unproductive."

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in August that his country had registered the world's first vaccine for the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19.